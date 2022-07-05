Forza Horizon 5 July 5 Update Live With Patch Notes

A new Forza Horizon 5 update is live alongside patch notes and because the update is technically a hotfix it means it does not require a download from players, or at least it shouldn't. Unfortunately, if you're looking for new cars or new features or any other new content, you're out of luck. Not only does the update have none of this, but it hardly has anything of note, which may explain why it's a hotfix.

All the update does is fixed an issue that is specific to PC platforms and that was preventing the Treasure Chest from spawning after players would complete a Treasure Hunt challenge. However, the update doesn't fix all the various issues with Treasure Chests on the platform. And of course, it remains to be seen how effective the hotfix will actually be as you never know until the fix is out in the wild.

Below, you can check out the official patch notes straight from Playground Games and Xbox itself:

Fixed an issue on PC platforms that prevented the Treasure Chest from spawning for some players after successfully completing a Treasure Hunt challenge. We're aware there are further issues with Treasure Chests which we're continuing to investigate.

Forza Horizon 5 is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. It's available as a regular purchase or via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

"While the Xbox Series X has been available for almost a year now, there are very few exclusives that have truly pushed the system's graphic abilities," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Drifting in just before the console's one-year anniversary is Forza Horizon 5, the newest entry in the series from Playground Games. This time around, the developer decided to bring the Horizon Festival to Mexico, since the country has a number of diverse regions with vastly different weather patterns and terrain. It proved to be a wise decision, as it helped Playground deliver the best-looking Xbox Series X game yet."