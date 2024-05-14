Hasbro Launches First Beyblade x Transformers Tops As Amazon Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has been all about Transformers crossovers lately, but today marks the first time that Beyblade tops have been given the treatment. This comes as Beyblade celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024. The lineup includes Beyblade X Transformers Optimus Primal 3-60F vs. Starscream 3-80N and Optimus Prime 4-60P vs. Megatron 4-80B multipack sets, and you can get your pre-orders in starting today, May 14th at 10am PT / 1pm ET exclusively on Amazon via the links below.

BEYBLADE X TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIMAL 3-60F VS. STARSCREAM 3-80N MULTIPACK SET ($24.99) Amazon Exclusive – Pre-order available at 1:00 PM EST on May 14: "Experience the thrill of the next generation of BEYBLADE stadiums, launchers and Tops: BEYBLADE X with the BEYBLADE X TRANSFORMERS Optimus Primal 3-60F and Starscream 3-80N Multipack Set which includes 2 right-spinning Tops and 2 launchers (Beystadium required, sold separately). Launch right into battle or reconfigure the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit of Tops in this TRANSFORMERS Collab Multipack with those of other BEYBLADE X Tops (sold separately) to create your own unsurpassable Bey. BEYBLADE X features the X-Celerator Gear System innovation to level-up your game. When the gear of a BEYBLADE X Top engages the rail of the Beystadium arena, it can super-accelerate into an Xtreme Dash rocketing it around the stadium. Bladers launch their Tops into fierce clashes against their opponent's scoring points with each spin – first to score 4 points wins."

BEYBLADE X TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME 4-60P VS. MEGATRON 4-80B MULTIPACK SET ($24.99) Amazon Exclusive – Pre-order available at 1:00 PM EST on May 14: "Experience the thrill of the next generation of Beyblade stadiums, launchers and Tops: Beyblade X with the BEYBLADE X TRANSFORMERS Collab Optimus Prime 4-60P and Megatron 4-80B Multipack Set which includes 2 right-spinning Tops and 2 launchers (Beystadium required, sold separately). Launch right into battle or reconfigure the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit of Tops in this TRANSFORMERS Collab Multipack with those of other BEYBLADE X Tops (sold separately) to create your own unsurpassable Bey. BEYBLADE X features the X-Celerator Gear System innovation to level-up your game. When the gear of a BEYBLADE X Top engages the rail of the Beystadium arena, it can super-accelerate into an Xtreme Dash rocketing it around the stadium. Bladers launch their Tops into fierce clashes against their opponent's scoring points with each spin – first to score 4 points wins."

As part of the reveal, Hasbro notes that "an all-new BEYBLADE X App will be launching on June 1 for iOS and Android! Users can scan the BEYBLADE X TRANSFORMERS Tops to unlock rewards and keep track of their Beyblade Top collection in the "Beylocker." The new BEYBLADE X app offers a variety of ways to earn digital rewards and users can take their battles on-the-go and play against other Bladers around the world."

If you're unfamiliar, Beyblade is a line of spinning top toys originally developed and manufactured by Takara Tomy in 1999. Beyblade toys are based on traditional battling tops, upgraded with customizable parts and a competitive gameplay aspect. Beyblade has grown beyond toys to include anime series, manga, and wide range of merch.