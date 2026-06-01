Forza Horizon 6 Free Downloads Released by Xbox

Xbox has released two free Forza Horizon 6 downloads for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users. Forza Horizon 6 is one of Xbox’s biggest and best games of the Xbox Series X generation, and the biggest game on Xbox Game Pass right now. Millions have already checked out the racing game from Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios, and based on the trajectory of Forza Horizon 5, many will be playing FH6 for years to come.

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If you are one of these players — and you are on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S — you have two new and small free downloads to enjoy. More specifically, Xbox has released two new and free dynamic backgrounds featuring FH6 for use on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. One features the key art for the game, while the other features artwork from the game. Unfortunately, like every other Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S dynamic background, the dynamism is minimal. This must be a restriction with the console because every single dynamic background for it has had next to no dynamic quality, unlike themes we have seen in the past with different consoles. That said, beggars can’t be choosers, and for fans of the new racing game, it’s a nice upgrade for the console.

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How to Get These New Free FH6 Downloads

For those who do not know how to change their background on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, it is quite simple. First, press the Xbox button on your controller, then go to Profile, System, and Settings. Then select General, and then Personalization. At this point, you will see options to change your background. There are a few dozen different dynamic backgrounds to choose from at this point, most from Xbox Game Studios’ releases. There are non-Xbox releases featured, though. For example, there is a Dead Space background.

So far, every Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S dynamic background released has been free and remained available perpetually. To this end, there is no reason to expect these dynamic backgrounds to be pulled, unless perhaps when and if licensing expires for the game and it’s delisted in the future. That said, even in this scenario, they will likely remain available.

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