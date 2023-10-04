Forza Motorsport Metacritic Score Revealed After Reviews Go Live

Forza Motorsport is getting rave reviews already. Xbox is having one of its biggest fall line-ups of the generation thus far with the one-two punch of Starfield and Forza Motorsport. The latter is a return to a series that hasn't been seen since 2017, but the Forza brand itself has been kept very much alive with the more arcade-y Forza Horizon games. However, there have been fans yearning for the return of the more hardcore, sim-based Motorsport games. Microsoft announced Forza Motorsport alongside the reveal of the Xbox Series X three years ago and now, after a long wait, it's finally here!

Forza Motorsport releases later this week for early access owners and the reviews are praising it up and down. The game currently holds an 85 on Metacritic with 62 reviews for the Xbox Series X version, while the PC version holds an 84 with 21 reviews. Although the game is noted as not being a massive departure from what comes before it (then again, how much can you reinvent the wheel with a racing sim), the game is being praised for its high level of detail, satisfying driving mechanics, and much more. As of right now, it looks like it's shaping up as another win for Xbox. Forza has historically been nominated for various awards during award season and it sounds like Forza Motorsport could very well earn its place in the discussion once again. As of right now, we'll just have to wait and see how the average fan receives the game.

As we've seen many times, sometimes exclusive games get review bombed for a number of reasons. Ideally, that won't happen again, but it's a pretty common occurrence these days. Forza Motorsport will be available on Xbox Game Pass on October 10th and will be debuting during a pretty packed month. Games like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, and more will all be coming this month, but at least Forza Motorsport will be very accessible and appeals to a wider audience than many of those other games.