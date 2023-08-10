Forza Motorsport Announces 21 More "New to Forza" Cars

After several years in development, Forza Motorsport will finally launch on October 10 (October 5 if you pre-order the Premium Edition). The soft reboot of the franchise, like every game before it, includes a massive roster of cars that players will be able to jump into and drive at launch. Of course, there are plenty of returning favorites back for another lap, but developer Turn 10 Studios is also bringing several cars that have never been in a Forza Motorsport game before. Recently, Turn 10 has started to announce several of these cars on X, revealing 21 new cars over the last few days, with more seemingly on the horizon.

Turn 10 started to announce the "New to Forza" cars on August 9, but has revealed even more today. The initial post adds that players should "stay tuned for lots more reveals in the coming weeks." Considering it's only been two days, we'll most likely hear about several more cars as we move through the rest of the month. Here is the full list of all of the new cars coming to Forza Motorsport at the time of writing:

2023 Nissan Z

2020 Audi RS 3 Sedan

2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition

2020 Toyota GR Supra

2019 BMW Z4 Roadster

2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo

2018 Audi TT RS

2017 Alpine A110

2021 Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG ONE

2021 Rimac Nevera

2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

2019 Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car

2019 Bugatti Divo

2019 Lamborghini Sian FKP 37

2019 RAESR Tachyon Speed

2019 Rimac Concept Two

2019 Zenvo TSR-S

2018 Apollo Inensa Emozione

2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS

2016 NIO EP9

As mentioned, Forza Motorsport launches on October 10, but you can pick it up five days early if you pre-order the Premium Edition. The Premium Edition also comes with several other additions, including the Car Pass that will give you 30 more cars after the initial release at a rate of one car per week. Make sure to keep an eye on Forza's X account if you want to stay up to date with updates to the car list ahead of October.