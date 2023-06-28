Forza Motorsport's Initial Car List Includes Over 500 Vehicles

Forza Motorsport was finally given an October 10 release date back at Microsoft's Xbox Summer Showcase. The upcoming sim racer is the Motorsport series' grand return after taking a few years to retool things following the lackluster reception to Forza Motorsport 7. It looks like the developers at Turn 10 Studios have spent that time fine-tuning its massive car list. The initial list of cars includes over 500 different vehicles and Turn 10 is quick to note that this is just the beginning. Forza Motorsport will continue to add new cars as we get closer to the release, and while we don't yet know the exact number, it's sure to rival the 700 that were available in the last Motorsport game.

With a list this massive, it's nearly impossible to talk about every car in the game. If you want to see the full list, make sure to check the official site, though note that it will be updated continually updated as more cars are added. Looking through the initial list, there are a few brands that stand out. For example, Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Lamborghini, McLaren, Nissan, and Porsche are all very well-represented. Of course, those are some of the most popular brands, so it's no surprise to see them popping up so often.

In #ForzaMotorsport it's not just about the latest and greatest in automotive technology.



The various chapters of the history of car racing are available to explore in the Builders Cup, in multiplayer, and more.



Presumably, as we near the launch, we'll see more from car makers like Toyota and Honda. Those are two major manufacturers who often have several cars in Forza games but are a bit lacking here. We'd also like to see a few more cars from makers like Koenigsegg and Lotus. Those two brands often have some of the best cars in racing games, so only having one or two feels like a miss. Hopefully, that's rectified either ahead of release or with post-launch support.

Either way, this initial list is a solid mix of all the manufacturers you'd like to see. Obviously, Turn 10 will continue to build on this list ahead of Forza Motorsport's October 10 release on Xbox and PC platforms. Plus, we're likely to see fun post-launch cars added like the recent Barbie addition to Forza Horizon 5.