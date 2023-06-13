New Forza Motorsport Game Releasing With Controversial Requirement

When the new Forza Motorsport game -- unofficially dubbed Forza Motorsport 8 or Forza Motorsport 2023 by many, but officially dubbed simply Forza Motorsport -- releases later this year via PC and Xbox Series consoles, it will do so with one of the most hated requirements/features in gaming. While not the entirety of the game will be locked behind a constant online connection, any mode that has any type of progression will be. In other words, to play the majority of the game you will need to have an established and constant online connection.

News of the contentious limitation comes the way of Chris Esaki, the creative director on the game. According to Esaki, this has been implemented to protect the integrity of the game. What exactly this means though, is not quite clear. Whatever the case, and as you would expect, fans have not been very receptive to the news.

"The game has been designed to easily adjust and add new content over time," said the game's creative director, Esaki. "And to really ensure a fair and secure experience anywhere in the game. So, any progression in the game will be stored in our servers to support the integrity of the overall game experience. And there are options to play offline. So, things like freeplay are always available, but any progression requires an online connection."

Forza Motorsport is set to release worldwide on October 10 via PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Below, you can read more about the upcoming Xbox exclusive, courtesy of an official game description.

"Race over 500 real-world cars including modern race cars and more than 100 cars new to Forza Motorsport. Make every lap count across 20 living environments with fan-favorite locations and multiple track layouts to master, each featuring live on-track scoring, fully dynamic time-of-day with weather and unique driving conditions that ensure no two laps ever look or play the same. Experience a cutting-edge simulation with incredible photorealistic visuals that deliver real-time ray tracing on-track, new damage and dirt accumulation systems, and massively upgraded physics featuring powerful assists and a 48x improvement in tire fidelity.