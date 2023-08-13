Forza Motorsport Reveals Detailed Multiplayer Features

Forza Motorsport 8 is going to have a pretty dense, detailed multiplayer mode. The Forza series is one of Xbox's crown jewels along with the likes of Halo and Gears of War. It's incredibly reliable and has been growing with each passing entry, especially as the technology continues to evolve and allow Turn 10 the opportunity to bring fans closer to a realistic racing experience. Although the Horizon games are the more popular Forza franchise, the Motorsport games have a strong audience and allow Turn 10 to continue pushing the envelope. It's been a while since the last Motorsport game and it seems like Turn 10 is taking its time to ensure this is the best game it could possibly be.

With that said, a new blog post goes into great detail about the multiplayer features of Forza Motorsport. There will be a variety of modes including live events, time trials, and so on. Things get more interesting when you start looking at the actual core features of the multiplayer as there will be things like a new matchmaking system, pitting, and upgraded cars. For matchmaking, you'll of course be matched with people who are at your skill level, but also those who have similar driving behaviors as well. This means if you drive recklessly by hitting people or being more aggressive, you'll be pooled with similar players. If you're doing clean, safe racing, you'll pay with those players. As for pitting, during shorter races, there will be no real need to take a pit stop, but longer races will force you to be strategic about it. You'll have to refuel, manage your tires, and so on, with some races even requiring the pit stops. You can also spend more effort building and upgrading your car for multiplayer races.

Forza Motorsport will also feature private races where the host can toggle a bunch of settings to fine tune it for the lobby's interests. This includes weather, track conditions, simulated damage, penalties, and much more. It can be a relaxed race, or it can be something far more intense, the choice is yours.

Forza Motorsport will release on October 10th.