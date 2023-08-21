Latest Forza Motorsport Trailer Reveals Fan-Favorite Course

Forza Motorsport is finally making its return to Xbox and PC on October 10. The franchise hasn't gotten a new entry since 2017 when fans bucked against many of the design decisions developer Turn 10 made. Because of that, the team is billing the new Forza Motorsport as a full franchise reboot, though that doesn't mean fans are losing everything they love. In fact, Turn 10 has been slowly announcing both cars and tracks, which include several all-time favorites. Recently, the team announced one of the most iconic tracks in the sport's history is making a comeback. This October, players will be able to head over to Japan and take on the memorable curves on the Suzuka Circuit.

The Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan has long been a go-to course for racing game developers. It was first featured in Pole Position 2 back in 1983. Since then, it's been in just about every notable racing game, including everything from Gran Turismo and Project Cars to NASCAR 98. It's also been in past Forza games, so seeing it here isn't that surprising, but it is notable given the circuit's history in games.

Suzuka features some of the most iconic and recognizable corners of any track in the world.



From the 'S' Curves to the Degners, from Spoon to 130R, it's easy to see why it's a favorite amongst drivers and fans alike. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/saBhutoXts — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) August 19, 2023

If you've ever raced a digital version of the Suzuka Circuit, you'll know exactly why it's such a fan favorite. The tricky course is full of corners that will test your skills, but none have given racers more problems than the 130R corner. Between that, the Spoon Curve, and the Casio Triangle, you have a course that will ask quite a bit of players. On top of being difficult to race cleanly, Suzuka has some incredible vistas, making it something of a showpiece for racing games.

The Suzuka Circuit is far from the only course players will find waiting for them when Forza Motorsports ships on October 10. Thus far, Turn 10 has announced tracks like Road America and the Kyalami Grand Prix, alongside fictional tracks like the Grand Oak Raceway. With just under two months to go, it's nearly guaranteed that Turn 10 will up the ante even further with more Forza Motorsport track reveals.