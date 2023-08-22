Forza Motorsport Multiplayer Will Cap Framerate to Ensure a Competitive Experience

Forza Motorsport is an important release for developer Turn 10. The upcoming racing game is a full reboot of the franchise after fans bucked against many of the design choices (particularly in how rewards were doled out) in Forza Motorsport 7. In fact, it's been about six years since we've last seen a Motorsport game, which is three times as long as fans had to wait between any prior entry. With that, the team is making several changes to Forza Motorsport, but one newly announced change is sure to have some fans in a tizzy.

In its Gamescom update blog, Turn 10 revealed that players will be able to take to the Nürburgring GP Circuit, while also dropping the PC specs. However, one smaller announcement buried deep into the blog might actually be the most interesting thing to come out today. In Forza Motorsport, players will be able to enjoy unlocked framerates whether V-Snyc is enabled or not, but only in single-player races. When you hop into multiplayer, the framerate will be locked to "ensure a consistent and competitive online racing experience."

If you're a car fan, then the Nürburgring is an important place for you. Which means it's an important place to us.



The Nürburgring Grand Prix Track is coming to #ForzaMotorsport this October, with the Nordschleife arriving in 2024. pic.twitter.com/58mvzP2LZG — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) August 22, 2023

For some, this is going to be frustrating news because they want to use their high-end racing rigs to run the best possible version of Forza Motorsport. However, when you consider how seriously many competitive players take their racing games, it makes sense for Turn 10 to provide the option for locked frames so that no one can get a competitive advantage. That said, it is a bit strange that it's happening across the entirety of multiplayer and Turn 10 isn't simply providing the option via a playlist. It seems like that would make everybody happy, so it might be something the developers decide to add down the line.

Either way, Forza Motorsport fans will have a lot to look forward to when the game ships on Xbox and PC platforms on October 10. Turn 10 has already revealed over 500 cars coming to the game and is slowly announcing new tracks, including the iconic Suzuka Circuit and the aforementioned Nürburgring Grand Prix.