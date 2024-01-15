Forza Motorsport Update 4 Takes Players to Daytona

After a longer-than-usual break, developer Turn 10 Studios released the eighth game in its Forza Motorsport series. The more serious cousin to Forza Horizon, Motorsport is a full reboot of the long-running franchise after Forza Motorsport 7 disappointed fans. For the most part, Forza Motorsport performed well critically but had a much less positive response from its community. Fortunately, the team has been working to put out several updates to address some of the community's issues. The next update is due out on January 16, and Turn 10 has announced that it will feature a fan-favorite and much more.

Forza Motorsport's fourth update will introduce the Daytona International Speedway. The iconic track is well-known by any racing fan, and it will make the perfect staging ground for your next friendly race. On top of that, Turn 10 is introducing a new Featured Tour in Career Mode that highlights several Italian cars. The first tour kicks off on January 18 and will run weekly for a month. There's also a new selection of Spotlight Cars that'll be on sale and four new cars added to the Car Pass.

Below, you'll find the notes from Forza Motorsport's latest blog post. Forza Motorsport is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Forza Motorsport Update 4 Patch Notes

Get ready for race weekend in #ForzaMotorsport with the historic, world-famous Daytona International Speedway, the latest free track update available January 16! Here's a closer look at Daytona, as well as the new cars and events coming with Update 4: https://t.co/Kfa69ptkZJ… pic.twitter.com/NMZLssqUPt — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) January 12, 2024

Forza Motorsport Update 4 introduces the prestigious Daytona International Speedway – a truly iconic racetrack renowned for its marvels in engineering. Meanwhile, a new Italian Challengers Featured Tour invites you to build four staples of Italy's automotive heritage! Let's dive into the details.

Update 4 will be available to download on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PCs and Steam beginning on Tuesday, January 16. New events across the Career, Featured Multiplayer and Rivals will start on Thursday, January 18.

On Tuesday we'll share details about the fixes contained in Update 4. This version is focused on new content and events, and contains only minor fixes for car and track content compared to our previous updates. Work on game fixes to address top community issues is ongoing – look out for additional improvements in Update 5 and beyond.

NEW TRACK – DAYTONA

Daytona International Speedway is a historic, world-famous track with banked, high-speed corners and in Forza Motorsport, it features two distinct layouts. Master the high-velocity 2.5-mile Tri-oval Circuit and the technical, more challenging 3.59-mile Sports Car Circuit.

Compete on both layouts in Career Mode and Featured Multiplayer, set your fastest lap times in any car class in Time Attack, or enjoy a Daytona race day either solo or with your friends in Free Play and Private Multiplayer. We'll also have a special Daytona Sports Car Series in Featured Multiplayer to replicate the excitement of the iconic race weekend.

Daytona International Speedway was built in 1959 by NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., who wanted to create a track that was faster than any other in the world. Since then, it has hosted several races including the annual Daytona 500, as well as IndyCar and IMSA. The track was renovated in 2016 with the installation of 101,500 seats, making it one of the largest stadiums in the United States!

With the release of Update 4, select existing Builders Cup series will be updated to integrate Daytona, Hockenheim, and Yas Marina.

SPOTLIGHT CARS – UPDATE 4

Spotlight cars are featured in the Showroom every week, available for you to acquire with a 30% discount using in-game credits. These cars can be used in the new Italian Challengers Tour, as well as Spotlight Series events in Featured Multiplayer and Rivals.

1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO – January 18-24

2017 Abarth 124 Spider – January 25-31



2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio – February 1-7

2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia – February 8-15



Forza Motorsport VIP Members will also get an exclusive 15% discount on the 1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV in the Showroom for a limited time.

CAR PASS – UPDATE 4

Here is your Forza Motorsport Car Pass calendar for the next 4 weeks:

2019 McLaren Senna GTR – January 18

2019 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 488 GTE – Jaunary 25



2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro – February 1

2018 Cadillac #57 TA CTS-V – February 8



Car Pass includes 30 new-to-Motorsport cars with one released every week until Car Pass is complete. Get Car Pass today in the Forza Motorsport Deluxe and Premium Editions.

NEW CAREER TOUR – ITALIAN CHALLENGERS

Discover how Italian cars became an unquestionable staple of the automotive industry in Italian Challengers, the new Featured Tour in Career Mode.

It starts with All-Wheel Driven, where Lancia stands ready to take on its historic adversaries on the track as you race iconic rally machines. Then in Roadster Renaissance, step behind the wheel of the Abarth 124 Spider and battle the iconic Mazda MX-5 to discover the shared origins of these unique siblings.

Tour the world of luxury sports sedans – a class once dominated by Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz – and experience a fierce contender in Alfa Performance. Conclude this Featured Tour with Italian beauty, craftsmanship, and speed by racing with track-focused, high-performance Ferrari cars in Prancing Power.

Italian Challengers series do not have to be completed in a particular week – you have until February 29, 2024, to finish this latest Featured Tour. Spotlight cars are available at a discount for the week during which they are featured. Complete all 4 series to unlock the 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV!

NEW CAREER SERIES – CLASSIC OPEN CLASS

With each update to Forza Motorsport, the Open Tour gets refreshed with new events and a new reward car.

Open Tour is where you can continue the journey of your favorite cars. Cars that you've already built in a different Builders Cup series can be further levelled up and upgraded in the Open Tour.

In Update 4, the Open Tour is all about racing the classics. Build your favorite cars and bring them to the track to race models of automotive history.

All 4 refreshed Open Tour series (C, B, A, S) will be available on January 18. Complete all 4 series before February 15, 2024, to add the 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale to your collection.

NEW FEATURED MULTIPLAYER SERIES – SPEC AND OPEN EVENTS

Here's a look at your Featured Multiplayer calendar of upcoming events for Update 4:

Formula Mazda Series – January 18 – February 15

With their smooth power delivery and brilliant handling, open-wheel Mazda formula cars are an ideal entry-level series to develop a driver's skills for racing's top classes.

Forza P1 Series – January 18-24

Experience cutting-edge racecars with massive aerodynamic downforce, super-efficient engines and performance-boosting hybrid systems.

Daytona Sports Car Series – January 25-31

Experience the thrill of Daytona race weekend in Forza Motorsport! Every few hours, the car class cycles between Forza GT, Forza P2, and Forza Proto-H with natural time-of-day progression like the real 24-hour race.

VW Golf GTI Spec Series – February 1-7

Get behind the wheel of the car that gave birth to the Hot Hatch revolution more than four decades ago.

Modern Factory Racecar Series – February 8-15

Race through a field of ultimate track day specials in the Modern Factory Racecar series. These mid-engine production cars feature unique upgrades designed to achieve the highest performance metrics and ensure victory on the track.

FEATURED RIVALS – UPDATE 4

Set your fastest lap times across new Rivals events in Forza Motorsport Update 4. Look out for a special new event featuring the classic 1990 Mercury #15 Whistler Radar Cougar XR-7 at Daytona Tri-oval Circuit.

Meanwhile if you have VIP Membership, check out the Titanic Tuner VIP Rivals on Road America – East Route where you can drive the 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 Forza Edition.

Update 4 also means the beginning of Stage 3 of the Logitech McLaren G Challenge. Sign up at Discord.gg/LogitechG to qualify for prizes, including a chance to win a VIP racing experience with McLaren!

Once registered, set your fastest laps at Grand Oak – National Circuit in the 2015 McLaren P1 GTR. The top drivers per region advance to the semifinals in February 2024.