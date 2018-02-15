Forza Racing Championship Begins Soon With a Huge Prize Pool

A Forza Racing Championship (ForzaRC) is beginning soon with esports competitors having the chance to race for over $250,000 in prizes with signups open as of today.

The climactic races will take place in Forza Motorsports 7 with hundreds of cars at the disposal of the hopeful drivers. Beginning on April 2, players can take part in the first ranked season of the global competition, but the first events begin in March.

“Drivers start your engines! This March, we’re taking racing esports to the next level with the Forza Racing Championship (ForzaRC) 2018,” an description from the ForzaRC page read. “With the first ranked season of global competition, drivers will compete for the largest prize pool of the new ForzaRC program.”

Drivers can register for the competitive season by navigating to the signup page and filling out some information to gain access to the competition. The first event that’ll take place will give a look at the competitive season with a Pre-Season Invitational that’ll be held in Seattle, Wash. on March 24.

“We’ve invited some of the best drivers and teams in the world to compete and set the stage for a season of exhilarating races,” an Xbox Wire update read. “We’ll have more details to share, including participating racers, cars, tracks, and more in March.”

After registering for the competitive season, players will climb the leaderboards throughout a seven-week series that’ll include ranked events and more. A full breakdown of the tournament structure will be seen in March, but for now, a calendar of events has been provided that’ll be updated as the season progresses.

Series 1: April 2 – May 23

Series 1 Playoffs: June 16 – 17, live in Seattle

Series 2: July 9 – August 29

Series 2 Playoffs: September 29 – 30, live in Mexico City

World Championship: October 2018 (final date TBA), live in London

If competing in the races isn’t your thing and you’d much rather just cheer on your favorite Forza Motorsports 7 drivers, the competitions will also be watchable on services like Mixer with highlights and other videos being uploaded throughout the season. Spectate and Seed the Grid features will also be added in the February content update for Forza Motorsport 7 to further enhance the esports experience.