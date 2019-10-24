Epic Games Store’s New Free Games Are Now Available

As with every Thursday for the past many months, the Epic Games Store has officially rotated in a new group of free games for folks to pick up on its digital storefront. This time around, Epic Games is offering some horrifying options in the form of Q.U.B.E.2 and Layers of Fear. And the two games are available for free right now!

The one caveat, of course, is the same as its always been with these: they are PC video games, and they are tied to the Epic Games Store. This isn’t all that different from, say, Steam, but it’s still worth noting given how particular some folks can be about where they play their video games and how. In general, the Epic Games Store has fewer features than Steam, but it does seem to be updating far more quickly.

Are you ready for a puzzle-solving adventure in an ancient alien landscape? Q.U.B.E. 2 is now available for FREE on the Epic Games Store for a limited time! 🧊 https://t.co/WD7VxGdeQq pic.twitter.com/Pz1e49dMth — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) October 24, 2019

Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes Q.U.B.E.2:

“You are Amelia Cross, a stranded archaeologist who has mysteriously awoken among the sand swept ruins of an ancient alien landscape. Together with the distant help of another survivor, you must solve the puzzles of this forgotten world to find a way back home.”

Descend into madness. Layers of Fear is currently FREE on the Epic Games Store! https://t.co/EvmRuBiQKY pic.twitter.com/FryWhueAPD — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) October 24, 2019

How’s how the Epic Games Store describes Layers of Fear:

“Layers of Fear is a first-person psychedelic horror game with a heavy focus on story and exploration. Delve deep into the mind of an insane painter and discover the secret of his madness.”

What do you think about the latest set of free games on the Epic Games Store? Do either Q.U.B.E.2 or Layers of Fear interest you? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Q.U.B.E.2 and Layers of Fear are now available for free on the Epic Games Store from now through October 31st. The next set of free games was also revealed today: SOMA and Costume Quest will be free on Epic Games Store from October 31st through November 7th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.