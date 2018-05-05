Free to Play Games This Weekend: For Honor, XCOM 2, Call of Duty: WWII, And More

For Honor, XCOM 2, Call of Duty: World War II, and Offworld Trading Company all have one thing in common this weekend: they’re all free to play.

That’s right, 2K Games, Activision, Ubisoft, and Stardock Entertainment are all offering gamers the chance this weekend to play their games, absolutely free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you like what you play, each and every game is also offering discounted prices to sweeten the deal. In other words, you have nothing to lose, other than you entire weekend, because all of these games tend to suck away hours and hours and hours of your life away. And in the case of XCOM 2 specifically, just don’t plan on sleeping, at all.

Call of Duty: WWII

The latest installment of Call of Duty: WWII is available for free until Sunday, May 6 at 1 PM PDT. But only on PC via Steam, which is to say such an offer isn’t the case on PS4 and Xbox One.

For those that don’t know: Call of Duty: WWII is a first-person shooter developed by Sledgehammer Games and published by Activision. It launched back on November 3, 2017, and was notably the best-selling game of the year, despite releasing so deep into the calendar. It is the 14th installment of the shooter series, and brought it back to World War II, which fans had been asking for years.

In addition to a campaign that is centered around a squad in the 1st Infantry Division on the Western Front, following mainly the historical events of Operation Overlord, the game features the fan-favorite Zombies mode and of course a robust multiplayer offering akin to what the series has offered for years.

For Honor

Unlike Call of Duty: WWII, For Honor is free on all platforms: PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Further, it will spill a little beyond just the weekend, lasting until May 7th 12:00 am PST.

For those that don’t know: For Honor is an action fighting game set during the Medieval times where knights, vikings, and samurai all clash to determine once and for all who is the best Medieval warrior.

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, it offers both a single-player campaign and online mutliplayer, however, the latter is the focus of the game.

Only a little over a year old, now is as good of a time as ever to get into For Honor, which still has a very passionate and lively fanbase. Plus, Ubisoft has teased that it will have “a major presence” at E3 2018, suggesting exciting times for the new IP are on the horizon, including maybe even an expansion.

XCOM 2

Even different than the above games, XCOM 2 is free on more than one platform, but not all platforms. The critically-acclaimed turn-based strategy game is available to play for free this weekend on both Xbox One and PC, but not PS4. The offer will end on May 6th, this Sunday.

For those that don’t know: XCOM 2 is a turn-based tactics game developed by Firaxis Games and published by 2K Games. Released back in 2016, it is the sequel to 2012’s reboot of the beloved series, XCOM: Enemy Unknown.

It notably takes place 20 years after the events of its predecessor, and follows the continuity that XCOM, a military organization, lost the war against the aliens who invaded, and thus the organization is now just a mere resistance faction.

While the single-player campaign is the focus of the game, it does also offer 1v1 mutliplayer that is a ton of fun, especially if you have a friend to play against.

Offworld Trading Company

PC/Mac exclusive Offworld Trading Company is offering up its critically-acclaimed sleepless nights-fest for free until this Sunday, May 6th.

For those that don’t know: Offworld Trading Company is a fast-paced economic real-time strategy game from the lead designer of Civilization IV developed by Mohawk Games and published by Stardock Entertainment.

Released back in August 2016, it offers an intensive experience that likely only hardcore RTS fans will enjoy. However, if you can find enjoyment out of it, there’s a lot to squeeze. Offworld Trading Company can easily offer over 100 hours of gameplay if it properly sinks its replayability teeth into you.

It features both online and offline skirmish modes, as well as a pretty short 3-4 hour campaign. The game takes place on Mars, which has been colonized. And as you may know, with colonization, comes market opportunity, and with market opportunity comes fierce competition from corporate titans, all who are looking to extract as much money from the red planet as possible.