Microsoft Delivers a Free Xbox One X and ‘Battlefield V’ to a Veteran Courtesy of a Skydiver for Charity

As part of the #GiveWithXbox campaign, Microsoft decided to gift one lucky US Sailor with a shiny new Xbox One X with a copy of Battlefield V as a thank you for their service. Even better? The new console was delivered via skydiver – because sure, why not?

The person that delivered the Xbox One X in the most epic way possible? Motorsport driver and stuntman Travis Pastrana of Nitro Circus was given the honor as he plummeted 13,000 feet to air deliver the first Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V bundle. Retired Navy Corpsman Jeff Bartrom was the lucky recipient in his Florida home, getting the system that traveled upward of 140 mph to get to its final destination.

You can see the epic stunt in the video at the top of the article. But wait, this #GiveWithXbox initiative gets even better! Microsoft has promised to donate $5 worth of Xbox gear for every single picture shared on social media using the hashtag. The goal (outside of marketing) is to who the importance of gaming and how it makes us all come together.

From there, Microsoft promises to donate up to 1 million dollars between Child’s Play, Gamers Outreach, SpecialEffect, and Operation Supply Drop. Just gamers doing incredible things, being positive forces out in the world!

The #GiveWithXbox campaign is live now and will run until December 9th. For those that wish to participate, share your favorite Xbox memories with the hashtag to show your role within this incredible gaming community.

As for the game itself, Battlefield V is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can also check out a snippet of our review below:

“So, thus far, Battlefield V is a jam-packed entry in the series. Not my favorite and not perfect, by any means — I would’ve preferred a better approach to combat with some War Stories, as well as a little better balancing with multiplayer difficulty. But it’s got an excellent presentation that holds up in about every corner, along with gameplay that delivers for both single and multiplayer. And there are modes aplenty, provided you’ve got some good friends to play with — some of these random Battlefield experts may leave you feeling a little bit of misery,” reads our full review.

“Is it worth it right now? I’d say so. Like I said, I’ll revisit in a few months and see if the value of the package changes any. But between some good War Stories and a strengthened multiplayer component, there’s more than enough bulge in this battle to keep you busy.”

You can contact the author of this story on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.