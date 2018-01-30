Friday the 13th: The Game Changes Up Pocket Knives, ‘Waste Control’

Friday the 13th: The Game hoped to amp up the horror a bit with their previous update, tackling the basic mechanics of Jason in-game to make him live up to his scary roots a bit more based on player feedback. Now the team is back with a new update, this time changing up the in-game weaponry with a special focus on pocket knives.

Here’s the campy patch update from the team over at Gun Media:

Good morning, counselors.

We have received multiple reports that many of you are bringing more pocket knives than could possibly be necessary to camp. In addition to pocket knives, there is an abundance of sharp-edged and blunt instruments that can be used as weaponry.

The following changes will be made to acceptable behavior when we next open the camp:

Pocket knives will be far less available throughout the camp, though special visitors will still be allowed to bring a personal pocket knife.

We have limited access to some pieces of hardware that can be used as weaponry, including an abundance of machetes and wrenches, that have later been found left around the camp. – These items will still be at the camp, but there will be less available.

Special note: Due to the abandonment of expensive medical inventory – Med Sprays – all over the grounds, we have been forced to reduce the amount available.

Please remember to do your part to eliminate the wasting of expensive and necessary camp supplies.

Though the online game was met with intense negative feedback since its launch, many have to admit that they’ve been doing a stellar job since then listening to player feedback, making the necessary changes, and being completely transparent with their player base. The game may not be perfect but they are working around the clock to make it better, a more enjoyable experience for those gamers looking for a thrill to play with their friends.

As far as the pocket knife change goes, players responded to the forum post by the devs with extreme excitement to this change, showing just how much this mechanic has been desired and for quite some time. One even mentioned, “Good to know Jason has a good chance of becoming feared again,” which is great for fans of the iconic horror villain.