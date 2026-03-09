Game Boy Advance Exclusive Game Getting First Ever Remaster Next Month

A Game Boy Advance exclusive game from 2005 is getting its first-ever remaster next month on April 6. And while the original game was a Nintendo exclusive, this new remaster will not be. Rather, when it releases on April 6, it will be available via Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS5. Right now, there is no word of a native Nintendo Switch 2 version, but obviously the game will be playable on Switch 2 via backward compatibility.

More specifically, it has been revealed that WayForward’s remaster of its own 2005 game, Sigma Star Saga will release on the aforementioned April 6. This remaster has been dubbed Sigma Star Saga DX, and it comes with an improved map, decreased random encounters, a whole new EXP system, an updated script, a variety of bug fixes, and other unnamed “enhancements.” Beyond this, the game is just how it was back in 2005.

Sigma Star Saga was not the best Game Boy Advance game of its year, as evidenced by its 68 on Metacritic. In particular, the game’s gameplay systems were criticized heavily, so hopefully the aforementioned gameplay changes go a long way in improving this aspect of the game, which otherwise was liked by those who played it over two decades ago. That said, considering its original reception and considering it was never the most popular game, it is somewhat surprising to see it return in 2026. To this end, the game has never been re-released before this, nor has it ever receieved a follow up.

As for the game itself, for those unfamiliar with it, it is a blend of an adventure game, an RPG, and a shoot ’em up set to a sci-fi backdrop. In it, players step into the shoes of an elite pilot from Earth named Ian Recker, who must infiltrate the invading Krill empire in order to defeat them from within. In the process, players will traverse many different planets, meet memorable NPCs, and unleash thousands of powerful weapon combinations.

Right now, there is no word on how much this re-release will cost when it launches next month. And for those on Xbox who are curious, there is no word of any Xbox version.

