Nintendo Is Keeping Game Boy Alive With a Surprising New Handheld

Nintendo has been tapping into nostalgia for a long time, and it’s doing it once again with a new device that honors the original Game Boy (and that’s not all). Nintendo does this from time to time, and if you know anything about the company, you likely didn’t overlook the fact that the Pokémon franchise celebrated its 30th anniversary on February 27, 2026. Nintendo didn’t let the momentous occasion pass by without some major announcements, and one that seems to have slipped by a few fans’ notice pays homage to both the Game Boy and the Pokémon franchise.

On February 27, 2026, the official Pokémon channel announced on X that fans would soon be transported back to the ‘90s with a new Game Boy-inspired mini jukebox. Not only does this new device look just like a small Game Boy, but it’s all about Pokémon, featuring art celebrating the 1996 release of Pokémon Red & Blue, as it takes the user on “An audio tour through Kanto.” While it’s not a playable Game Boy, which would admittedly be cool, it’s all about Pokémon, with a ton of great box art, game cartridges, and sounds & music from the franchise, all packaged together with its own storage case.

Nintendo’s Game Boy Mini Jukebox Is All About Pokémon

Image courtesy of Nintendo

This isn’t simply a little mockup version of the Game Boy with some cool art on the box — it’s a great throwback to the late 1990s and how Pokémon took over the handheld gaming world. The jukebox comes with 45 cartridges and a storage case. The carts, the screen, and the buttons are all there for decoration only, as it’s meant to look like an OG Game Boy but not function like one, so don’t get it if you want to play some old-school monochrome games. What it does is play music and sound effects from the Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue games.

It plays 45 songs and musical sounds from the games:

Title Screen

Pallet Town Theme

Professor Oak

Professor Oak’s Laboratory

A Rival Appears

Road to Viridian City: Leaving Pallet Town

Battle! (Wild Pokémon)

Victory! (Wild Pokémon)

Pewter City Theme

Pokémon Center

Pokémon Healed

Viridian Forest

Guide

A Trainer Appears (Girl Version)

Battle! (Trainer Battle)

Victory! (Trainer Battle)

Caves of Mt. Moon

Road to Cerulean City: Leaving Mt. Moon

Cerulean City Theme

Pokémon Gym

Road to Bill’s Home: Leaving Cerulean City

Jigglypuff’s Song

Vermilion City Theme

The S.S. Anne

Road to Lavender Town: Leaving Vermilion City

The Poké Flute

A Trainer Appears (Boy Version)

Battle! (Gym Leader Battle)

Victory! (Gym Leader Battle)

Cycling

Lavender Town Theme

Pokémon Tower

Celadon City Theme

Game Corner

A Trainer Appears (Bad Guy Version)

Rocket Hideout

Silph Co.

The Sea

Cinnabar Island Theme

Pokémon Mansion

Evolution

The Final Road

Final Battle! (Rival)

Hall of Fame

Ending Theme

As of writing, the product website indicates that the Pokémon Red & Pokémon Blue Game Music Collection: Game Boy Jukebox is “Unavailable,” which is a shame, as it’s a relative steal at only $69.99. It’s unclear whether the product sold out the instant it went on sale or whether it’s simply not available at this time. The former is most likely, so hopefully the Pokémon Center will restock soon, though the site says buyers are limited to 1 purchase. I will continue trying to find one for myself, and if I do, I’ll be sure to update this article to let everyone know it’s available.

