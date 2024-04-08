New April PS5 Release Will Be Free With PS Plus at Launch

A new release on PS5 this month will be free via PlayStation Plus when it releases, or at least free via some tiers of PS Plus. If you are a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you will need to fork over the normal asking price just like every non-PS Plus subscriber on PS5. Those with either an active subscription to PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium though, they will be able to download the game for free when it releases on April 23.

As for the game in question, it is called Tales of Kenzera: Zau, and it is a side-scrolling platformer from developer Surgent Studios and publisher Electronic Arts (EA). It is set to be the debut game of the former. And if you are on PS5 when it releases, you can either fork over $19.99 to play it or subscribe to PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium, both of which are cheaper if you are subscribing for just a month.

"The debut title from Surgent Studios led by BAFTA-nominated actor Abubakar Salim, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is a heartfelt single-player action-adventure platformer about the love between a father and son and the transformative power of loss," reads an official blurb about the game. "In this heartfelt metroidvania-style adventure, you play as Zau-a grieving hero determined to bring his father back from the dead. With Kalunga, the God of Death as your guide, you'll journey through mystical 2.5D realms full of color and depth to harness the cosmic powers of the warrior shaman. Tales of Kenzera: ZAU invites you to embark on Zau's journey of spiritual healing, where the hardest moments unmask who you can truly become."

How long the game is going to be available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, remains to be seen. It will certainly be long to play through the game many times over, but that is all we know. As for a PS4 version, there is still no word of one. And at this point, there is no reason to expect this to change.

