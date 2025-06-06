New Game of Thrones Game Revealed During Summer Game Fest

During the Summer Game Fest live showcase, PlaySide Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, a premium real-time strategy game based on the award-winning HBO series and George R.R. Martin’s acclaimed A Song of Ice and Fire novels. As of now, the game will only be available for PC and is slated to release globally in 2026. A specific release date was not revealed during the presentation.

The objective of Game of Thrones: War of Westeros is simple. Players will control one of the Great Houses or the Night King to take control of the Seven Kingdoms. Players can partake in the action in both solo and multiplayer. Specifically, players can take on other armies in either skirmish matches or plunge into a longer war where “every decision matters and every battle carries forward.” The game will also feature iconic locations from the series, including the Wall and King’s Landing.

In terms of which armies from the Game of Thrones will be playable in the game, players will be able to lead the armies of House Stark, House Lannister, House Targaryen, or the Night King. Each faction will have its own strategies, signature heroes, armies, and mechanics inspired by the popular HBO series and novels. This will essentially allow players to recreate some of the most famous battles from the series, or even create some “what if” scenarios between all the warring factions.

“Game of Thrones: War for Westeros takes fans back to the Seven Kingdoms. This time, you’re not watching the ‘Game of Thrones’ – you’re playing it.” said Ryan McMahon, Game Director at PlaySide Studios. “War for Westeros puts you in the seat of power, whether you’re leading the Starks, Targaryens, or Lannisters, or even commanding the Night King and his army of the dead, you’ll wield real power and rewrite the fate of the realm.”

Here is a description of the upcoming Game of Thrones: War of Westeros, the RTS by PlaySide Studios:

Game of Thrones: War of Westeros

Synopsis: “In War for Westeros, players will lead the armies of House Stark, House Lannister, House Targaryen, or the Night King in ruthless free-for-all battles where trust is fleeting and power is everything. Engaging in epic real-time strategy battles, forging strategic alliances, and weaving deceit against rival forces will be key. Each faction offers deeply asymmetric strategies, with signature heroes, armies, and mechanics forged from the brutal legacy of Westeros. Players can deploy infantry, cavalry, siege engines, giants, and dragons to break enemy lines as they work to outplay and outmaneuver rivals with inspiring hero abilities and the ruthless instincts of a true war commander.”

