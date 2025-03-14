New GameCube Nintendo Switch 2 Announcement Reportedly Leaked Early

It looks like Nintendo has something in the works with the GameCube, and its plans have seemingly been leaked early. The leak comes the way of a recent FCC filing. And it notably comes ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2 and in the middle of a long wait from Nintendo Switch Online subscribers who have been dying for Nintendo to continue on from adding N64 games to Nintendo Switch Online by adding GameCube games to Nintendo Switch Online.

The FCC filing specifically seems to leak a GameCube controller for Nintendo Switch 2, and this is relevant because Nintendo has previously released the N64 controller alongside adding N64 games to Nintendo Switch Online, an SNES controller alongside adding SNES games to Nintendo Switch Online, and so forth. To this end, the expectation is the same trend will continue when and if GameCube is added to Nintendo Switch Online.

The speculation is based on the image that can be seen here. And at first glance this image looks like absolutely nothing, however, upon further inspection its obtuse layout when overlayed with a GameCube controller reveals an exact match.

On top of this, it appears the controller makes use of the Nintendo Switch 2 model number prefix, which is BEE. The Nintendo Switch prefix, for those that don’t know, is HAC.

Everything here points to Nintendo preparing to bolster Nintendo Switch Online with GameCube games for the Nintendo Switch 2, which wouldn’t be surprising, and would probably come alongside the rumored price increase. All of that said, right now all we have are leaks and speculation. Neither of which Nintendo is likely to comment on as it never comments on leaks or speculation. If it does though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

If these dots connect as many Nintendo fans assume they do, all of this could very possibly be revealed at the first ever Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2. Other than the possible NSO price increase, which Nintendo would no doubt bury in a press release beyond the Direct.

