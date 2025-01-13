Nintendo Switch Online Price Increase Said to Be Coming Soon

The price of Nintendo Switch Online is going to increase with the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 this year, a new rumor claims. While PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass have increased in price recently, Nintendo Switch Online has yet to have a single price increase. It’s been the same price for the entirety of the Nintendo Switch cycle. However, a new rumor says Nintendo is finally planning to adjust the price with the release of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Right now, the price of Nintendo Switch depends on whether the Expansion Pack is included. A standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription can be had at $3.99 for a one-month subscription, $7.99 for a three-month subscription, or at $19.99 for a 12-month subscription. Then there is the Expansion Pack tier, which is only available in 12-month subscription form. And this yearly subscription costs $49.99.

What the new Nintendo Switch Online prices will be, the rumor does not say. That said, with the Nintendo Switch 2 itself rumored to release in March, Nintendo fans may be paying more for the service very soon. And they may be finding out about this price increase even sooner, as it will presumably be relayed ahead of time, likely along the reveal of the console, which itself is rumored to be revealed this month.

What’s unclear is whether this price increase will be across the board and apply to those on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED or be limited to Nintendo Switch 2. Unfortunately, the rumor does not disclose specifics on this either.

As for the source of the rumor, it is an anonymous source that claims to be a worker at Micromania, a major video game retailer in France. In other words, the source is a bit dubious, so make sure to take everything here with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this new Nintendo Switch Online rumor in any capacity. We do not suspect this will change, as Nintendo never comments on rumors. If it does budge though and provide a comment, we will update the story accordingly.