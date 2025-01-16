Nintendo Direct Focused on Nintendo Switch 2 Announced

Following this morning’s announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2, a new Nintendo Direct has been announced by the company. On April 2nd, we can expect to see a Nintendo Direct focused on the new system, but no time has been confirmed just yet. Presumably, this will be when Nintendo offers a lot more details about the console, including its launch lineup. This morning’s trailer for the console revealed a new Mario Kart game, which will presumably be the major launch game for the system. At this time, we don’t know much else beyond that, but it’s possible third-party publishers could start to make their own announcements ahead of April.

An actual release date for Nintendo Switch 2 has not been made available. Presumably, we’ll see the console sometime in the first half of 2025. Fans were hoping for March, but with a Nintendo Direct happening in April, May or June seems the most likely scenario. Of course, it’s also possible Nintendo could wait until the holiday season! We have no way of knowing, but we should get a lot more details over the next few months.

a new mario kart will likely take center stage during the nintendo direct

The April Nintendo Direct should provide the company with a big opportunity to highlight the future of Nintendo. Over the last year and a half or so, most Nintendo published games have been remasters, or smaller games developed by external studios. While Nintendo has had a hand in games like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Mario & Luigi: Brothership, development was largely handled by outside companies like Grezzo and Acquire. In theory, Nintendo’s own internal studios have been hard at work on Switch 2 games, so we could see some very big games announced in April.

Nintendo has a number of franchises that could be highlighted in the Nintendo Direct. It’s been five years since Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched, and it wouldn’t be surprising if we at least got a tease for a new game. Another Splatoon also seems like a strong possibility, given the popularity of that series in Japan in particular. While Mario Kart seems to be the big focus at launch, a new 3D Mario in year one is a strong possibility, since Super Mario Odyssey came out all the way back in 2017.

With more than two months left to go ahead of the next Nintendo Direct, we’re probably going to see a lot of speculation about what will be announced on April 4th. Nintendo clearly has the attention of fans right now, and the video game industry as a whole. Hopefully the company can deliver something new and exciting that convinces fans to upgrade to the new system!

