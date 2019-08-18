Gamescom Opening Night Live Will Feature 25 Games, Says Geoff Keighley

Gamescom 2019 will officially be kicking off very soon with their Opening Night Live presentation, which will feature a host of new goodies for fans to enjoy. The event itself will be running from August 20th until the 24th in Cologne, Germany, with several developers set to be in attendance to show off what is on the way. Geoff Keighley himself will be hosting the Opening Night ceremony, which will be livestreamed around the world, and he recently teased a bit of what fans can expect to see during the livestream, including the fact that it will feature 25 games.

Taking to Twitter, Keighley showed off a list with some of the things that will be present during Opening Night Live. Fans can expect to catch a glimpse of Borderlands 3‘s end game content plans, more on Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, Gears 5, Death Stranding, the new Need for Speed, and much more. In addition to this, the likes of Epic Games, Capcom, Ubisoft, and more will also be present to likely show fans what they’ve got in the works.

24 hours from now, @gamescom #OpeningNightLive airs around the world. Here’s a look at some of what you’ll see on stage. Honored to be over here in Germany to kick off things off with so many amazing developers! See you at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT streaming everywhere. pic.twitter.com/ortWBXA9T8 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 18, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, Keighley noted that the Opening Night Live ceremony will be “about 2 hours in length and feature 25 games.” Needless to say, there is going to be plenty of reveals, announcements, and more during not only the opening night itself, but also throughout Gamescom in its entirety.

As stated above, Gamescom will begin on August 20th in Germany, which will be 2 p.m. ET on Monday, August 19th. For even more on the upcoming festivities, including additional information on some of the developers that will be bringing their games to the show, check out some of our previous coverage.

