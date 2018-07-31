GameStop Reportedly Shutting Down Elite Pro Membership August 1, Renew While You Can

If you do a lot of shopping and trading at GameStop, you may be disappointed to learn that the Elite Pro program is apparently shutting down. According to multiple GameStop employees posting on the GameStop sub-reddit, the program will be axed on August 1, meaning that the Pro membership will once again be the highest-tier membership available.

For those that were interested in GameStop Elite Pro memberships, the program will retire on August 1st. You can renew/purchase but only before that date. https://t.co/VChlsDvnXe pic.twitter.com/GSPlhVLD7u — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 30, 2018

According to multiple employees in the thread, you can still renew your membership before August 1 if you’d like to extend it by a year. If you do a lot of business with GameStop, renewing your membership is probably worth your while, as it would significantly extend several discounts and bonuses that will otherwise be unavailable to you after your membership expires past August 1.

For those of you who are wondering if the Elite Pro membership is worth it, here’s what you get for $30, which grants you a one-year membership:

30 points for every dollar spent

Birthday offer

Buy 2 get 1 free pre-owned games welcome offer

20% off pre-owned games and accessories

20% extra trade credit on games, accessories, and tech

12 issues of Game Informer magazine

Exclusive Pro Day sales with over $4,000 in annual savings

Collectibles welcome offer

Free 2-day shipping on orders over $35

As you can see, the membership could easily and quickly pay for itself, considering you do most of your video game buying and trading at GameStop. The trade-in bonus percentage does actually stack with limited-time bonuses as well. If, for example, GameStop is running a promotion which offers players 10% extra for their trade-ins, you could get 30% extra for your trade-ins. If you manage to save up a lot of used games that you don’t want anymore and bring them to the store during special promotion periods, you could stack up on a ton of credit pretty quickly.

Used games come and go constantly as well, so you can count on finding most new games just days after they launch marked down as pre-owned, and then marked down an additional 20% for your Elite Pro bonus. It’s not a bad way to shop, but you’ll have to act fast if you want a membership.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more. If this is true, we’d expect an official announcement by Wednesday at the latest. Stay tuned.