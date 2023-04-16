GameStop Holding Big Buy 1, Get 1 Free Sale

Hot off the heels of holding a "Buy 2, Get 1 Free" sale this past week, GameStop is now having a "Buy 1, Get 1 Free" promotion for the next week on select products. Over the past few months, there have been so many new video games that have released that it has been virtually impossible to keep up. Fortunately, if you've been looking to buy any of these titles that may have launched in recent memory, you can now get two for the price of one.

Seemingly lasting for the next week, GameStop is now selling a select group of roughly 40 games as part of this Buy 1, Get 1 Free offer. Some of the games that can be picked up in this promotion have only been out for a handful of months and include exclusives from Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 platforms. Per usual with these types of sales, the item that has the lesser value of the two that will be the freebie, while purchasers will need to outright buy the higher-priced game.

Here are just a handful of some of the most notable titles included in this GameStop sale:

Gotham Knights

Octopath Traveler II

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Bayonetta 3

Forspoken

The Callisto Protocol

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Elden Ring

Saints Row

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Battlefield 2042

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Deathloop

Like a Dragon: Ishin

It's worth noting that the big caveat with this new sale at GameStop is that purchasers will be required to buy new versions of all of these titles to qualify for the deal. Even though pre-owned games are often cheaper at GameStop, these used titles aren't being included in this sale. Luckily, many of the games in mention above have already been discounted by just a bit, which means that the difference in price isn't that drastic between new and pre-owned.

Are you going to look to snag anything from this new promotion at GameStop? Or are you instead waiting until better deals roll around? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.