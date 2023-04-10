GameStop Holding Massive Buy 2, Get 1 Free Sale

If you're looking to snag multiple video games at once, you might want to take advantage of GameStop's new "Buy 2, Get 1 Free" promotion that is happening right now. At a handful of times throughout the year, GameStop tends to hold these B2G1 free deals as a way of getting rid of much of its inventory. And while these sales usually come along without much warning, this latest offer should be lasting for the next few days.

Available now at GameStop stores and on the company's official website, this Buy 2, Get 1 Free sale (which you can access right here) extends to nearly all games that are available across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Beyond games, this deal is also being applied to various consoles, controllers, headsets, and tons of other accessories. Per usual with deals like this, it's worth stressing that the item that you'll get for free will be the one that is of the lowest retail value. So if you buy two games for $40 and a third for $20, it's the $20 game that will end up being the freebie.

The only caveat with this sale at GameStop is that it doesn't apply to new games, consoles, or other accessories. Instead, GameStop is only making this promotion available for used goods and those that have been made available at a clearance. Again, the reason for this is likely because GameStop is trying to shed some of its inventory in a big way. Not to mention, GameStop makes more money off of selling used items compared to those that are completely new. Although this shouldn't be that big of a deal, keep it in mind if you're someone who only likes to buy gaming items that haven't been used before.

Are you going to look to take advantage of this B2G1 free deal at GameStop for yourself? And if so, what games are you planning to pick up?