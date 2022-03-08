GameStop PS5 Restock Just Made A Lot of PlayStation Fans Angry

Just like in 2020 and 2021, PS5 restocks are a mess. Supply still can’t keep up with demand, which means that every single PS5 restock — whether from GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Target, Walmart, or any other retailer — is an infuriating process for anyone participating that doesn’t have a bot that can gobble up orders in seconds for the purpose of reselling. Not only is it still very hard to buy a PS5 — and especially a digital PS5 — but restocks are seemingly less frequent than they used to be.

There haven’t been many PS5 restocks this year, so when GameStop announced it was having one today, many PlayStation fans dug out the war paint and armor ready to prepare for a battle. They never had a chance though. The restock was depleted literally within a few seconds. And this was despite consoles being limited to bundles, which scalpers are less likely to poach due to the reduced profit margins. As you would expect PlayStation customers weren’t happy.

Not only did the PS5 restock run dry very quickly, but GameStop customers ran into website issues, which were likely the result of a huge uptick in traffic. In addition to this, some customers got through the whole ordering process just to find an error message at the end of it. In other words, they were given false hope. This isn’t uncommon for PS5 restocks, especially GameStop, but it manages to go the extra mile in infuriating customers each and every time.

Below, you can check out just a few of customers’ reactions to today’s PS5 restock from GameStop, courtesy of Twitter. Typically, these reactions include customers bragging about their orders, but not this time, suggesting this restock in particularly was rough for hopeful PlayStation fans dying to get their hands on the latest Sony console.

This Is Getting Ridiculous

https://twitter.com/sincerelymayhem/status/1501226687777972227

Lies

https://twitter.com/xanlols/status/1501226872495296512

Impossible

https://twitter.com/fatfurrywolf/status/1501245725077905412

False Hope

https://twitter.com/_CraigWills_/status/1501232742020759553

This Is a Joke

https://twitter.com/NielsonJSII/status/1501227667013894144

Five Minutes Early Is Still Too Late

https://twitter.com/n1sha_bs/status/1501227499551744001

Couldn’t Even Get Past the First Step

https://twitter.com/Jason85562206/status/1501228798993649665

Feels Like a Scam

https://twitter.com/TheRealCordova/status/1501227376470269955

Even GameStop Pro Members Couldn’t Get One