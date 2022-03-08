Will Resident Evil 4 Remake Be Revealed at New PlayStation State of Play?

Could Capcom’s much-reported remake of Resident Evil 4 be revealed tomorrow at PlayStation’s new State of Play event? This is a question that a number of fans have had since PlayStation announced this morning that it would be having a new broadcast on March 9th. And while the idea doesn’t sound too far-fetched given that some reports have recently hinted that Resident Evil 4 Remake could soon be unveiled, other insiders have suggested that fans shouldn’t get their hopes up too much just yet.

The reason why it seems likely that Resident Evil 4 Remake could be announced within the coming day is that PlayStation itself has specified that new announcements will be coming from Japanese video game publishers. Given that Capcom qualifies as one of these publishers, some fans have inferred that a new reveal associated with RE4 could be in the works. Although this is a very dubious inference to make, it could be an indicator that Capcom has some news to share.

The other thing that happens to go in the favor of Resident Evil 4 Remake being unveiled tomorrow comes by way of a recent report. Just a few weeks back, a report emerged suggesting that Capcom would look to announce RE4 Remake in the early portion of 2022. Since tomorrow’s State of Play does happen to take place in this window, it’s yet another point in favor of a Resident Evil announcement coming to fruition, assuming that this report in question is accurate.

As mentioned, though, some insiders have made clear that a reveal of Resident Evil 4 Remake seems unlikely to happen at this State of Play. On Twitter, a user that goes by the name AccountNGT informed followers today that Capcom likely won’t announce the new version of RE4 at this venue. Although their comments on this matter didn’t seem definitive, this user has had a number of scoops in the past that have later proven to be accurate. As such, their words on this matter do carry some weight.

Obviously, if Resident Evil 4 Remake does end up getting shown off during tomorrow’s State of Play, we’ll be sure to share the news with you here on ComicBook.com once it happens. Until then, let me know for yourself either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you’re expecting to see Capcom reveal this game in the coming day.