New PS4 and PS5 Console Exclusive Is a Massive Flop

A new PS4 and PS5 console exclusive is the biggest flop this year, at least so far. “Flop” is not usually a word associated with PS4 and PS5 exclusives nor PS4 and PS5 console exclusives. In fact, the exact opposite is associated with PlayStation exclusives. Last generation, some of the best games were PS4 exclusives or PS4 console exclusives. This impressive list of games includes the likes God of War, Bloodborne, Persona 5, Marvel’s Spider-Man, The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Meanwhile, the PS5 generation has already produced the likes of Demon’s Souls Remake, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Deathloop, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Gran Tursimo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West. That said, the newly-released Babylon’s Fall doesn’t uphold this reputation. Not only does it not maintain this reputation, but it spits in the face of this reputation.

Babylon’s Fall is a new action RPG from developer PlatinumGames and publisher Square Enix, with the former being responsible for games and series like NieR Automata, Bayonetta, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, Vanquish, and Astral Chain. In other words, Babylon’s Fall is from a developer that has blessed the industry with some incredible games. It’s also released some absolute duds though. Between the likes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan, Star Fox Zero, The Legend of Korra, and now Babylon’s Fall, the Japanese studio has almost released just as many bad games as great games.

At the moment of publishing, the PS5 version of Babylon’s Fall sits at a 41 on Metacritic, making it the studio’s lowest-rated game to date. Not only that, but this is one of the lowest ratings for a game of consequence, ever. Meanwhile, the PC version has a single review that awards the game a 2 out of 10. And then there’s the PS4 version, which has no reviews.

It’s not just like the critics who aren’t digging the co-op action RPG though. The Metacritic user reviews on PS5, PS4, and PC are 2.7, 3.0, and 0.6, respectively. Over on Steam, the game is doing a little bit better, with a “Mixed” User Review rating, which equates, in this case, to only 51 percent of users reviewing the game positively.

Here at ComicBook.com we are currently reviewing the game, and while our review isn’t ready just yet, we’ve had a similarly disappointing experience as everyone else.

