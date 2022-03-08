Sly Cooper Website Updated Ahead of PlayStation State of Play

Amid rumors that a new Sly Cooper game is in development for the PS5 and possibly the PS4 as well, the Sly Cooper domain has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s PlayStation State of Play. Could this be a hint that the series will resurface during the PlayStation State of Play? Sure, but there’s some important context that may squash this speculation. The domain was about to expire. In other words, this seems to be nothing more than a coincidence, which highlights how crazy math is because the chances are slim.

While it remains to be seen if this means anything, we do have new information about the rumored game. According to AccountNGT, the new Sly Cooper game is not in development at Sucker Punch Productions, the developer responsible for the series, who, most recently, released Ghost of Tsushima in 2020.

So, who is developing it? Well, AccountNGT doesn’t say, but there have been some rumblings it could be Pixel Opus, who most recently released Concrete Genie in 2019. They are a smaller studio, so if this is true, either the team is going to ramp up or the project won’t be overly ambitious. That said, for now, this is just speculation.

Seems the Sly Cooper domain was updated on March 4th. 👀https://t.co/WQAuAMx9Fu pic.twitter.com/9DDKgg1H5p — KAMI (@Okami13_) March 8, 2022

Sly Cooper debuted back in 2002 via Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus. This was followed up by 2004’s Sly 2: Band of Thieves and 2005’s Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves. All three of these games were made by Sucker Punch Productions. Seven years later, the most recent entry in the series, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, hit in 2013. This installment wasn’t developed by Sucker Punch Productions, but by Sanzaru Games. It would have been the most obvious choice for a new installment after Sucker Punch Productions, but the studio is now owned by Facebook.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you be interested in a new Sly Cooper game? If so, who do you want to make it if Sucker Punch Productions isn’t available?