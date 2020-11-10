GameStop: How to Get 2 Free Xbox One Games for a Limited Time

✖

GameStop is giving away two free pre-owned Xbox One games for every three pre-owned Xbox One games purchased. This applies to just about every Xbox One game you can imagine; from brand new releases like Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Marvel's Avengers, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, and Crash Bandicoot 4 to some of the best Xbox One games from earlier in the year, like DOOM Eternal and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. And of course, just about every major Xbox One game released in the years prior is also included.

Unfortunately, this offer -- which can be found HERE -- is limited to just Xbox One games. At the moment of publishing, there's no such offer for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Nintendo Switch games. Further, for now, the offer is limited to just pre-owned games, which is usually the case with GameStop.

Of course, GameStop ensures not only is every pre-owned game in working condition, but in great condition. As a result, if you don't mind owning pre-owned games, there's a lot of money to save, and you're unlikely to notice any difference.

It's also important to note that this is an extremely limited time deal. At the moment of publishing, it's still live, but it's important to remember by the time you're reading this the opportunity may have passed.

Typically, buying last-gen games at the launch of a next-gen console is not advisable, but with backward compatibility -- and with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S enhancing many Xbox One games -- buying dirt cheap Xbox One games remains a shrewd investment, particularly if said game isn't coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S natively.

For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including the latest Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Game Pass news -- click here or check out the links below:

