Xbox Series X Deliveries from Amazon Delayed for Some Buyers

Some Xbox Series X buyers who purchased their new console from Amazon have had to receive some unfortunate but not wholly unexpected news recently. As the release date for the now available console drew nearer and people looked for their updated tracking information to see when it’d arrive, some buyers were told that the consoles wouldn’t arrive on launch day. Amazon’s sent out emails to affected buyers to alert them of the delayed shipments and has broadly said that shipments will continue this month and into the next because of high demand.

GameSpot received one such email discussing the delayed shipment of the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles this week right around the launch day of the next-gen Xbox devices. An excerpt from the email in question received by GameSpot can be found below along with an image from a Twitter user who apparently received an almost identical email about their Xbox Series X purchase.

@amazon Extremely disappointed with Amazon. Pre-ordered my Xbox Series X on Sept. 22nd when first available. Received no update on shipping prior to launch Tomorrow! And now I receive this email.. what horrible customer service to sell a product that you can’t fulfill on launch. pic.twitter.com/BZ2gjrOeUB — Eric Nawrocki (@EricNawrocki) November 9, 2020

“We expect to ship your console in the coming weeks as we receive more inventory in November and December,” the email said. "We anticipate that you will receive your Xbox Series X by 12/31 or before.”

Replying to a user on Twitter who asked questions about their Xbox Series X purchase, the Amazon Help support account said the delays were due to “high demand” and that the consoles would arrive throughout November and December. Most people who’ve had their shipments delayed have likely already gotten an email about the matter, but for those who haven’t, there’s your answer on the topic.

Due to high demand, consoles will ship as inventory continues to arrive throughout November and December. You will receive an email notification when your order has shipped. You can track the latest shipment status of your order here: https://t.co/Y5jpI9gRhE. ^PR — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) November 8, 2020

It’s not a totally unexpected outcome given how popular the consoles’ pre-orders have been and how quickly they’ve sold out everywhere, but it is a frustrating one to be sure. The whole point of a pre-order is to ensuring you’ve got your unit reserved long before launch, and for many people, they’ll be getting theirs now after others who purchased at the same time and perhaps even later. It doesn’t bode too well for people still buying the consoles now, but perhaps those shipments will be more smoothed out as units become available.