Target Starts Black Friday Early With PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Games on Sale

The race to start Black Friday as soon as possible has already led to Target kicking off early with a bunch of deals on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Games that quickly became fan favorites like the Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are included in the discounts along with newer ones like Star Wars: Squadrons and Marvel’s Avengers. Many of the games are on sale on multiple platforms as well, so depending on what console you’ve got, you’ll likely be able to find something you’ve been looking for a sale on.

You can check out Target’s Black Friday deals on different games from the retailer’s site where games are separated into how big their discounts are and the price range they fall into. Some of the games are as much as 50% off, but you’ll want to act quickly on them since you video game sales live now are scheduled to end on Saturday.

You can find a sampling of some of the games available across different platforms below to show what’s included. If you’re not seeing anything in Target’s sale you’re interested in, Best Buy has also kicked off its Black Friday deals early. Some of the same games listed on Target’s site are on sale through Best Buy, too, and if you’re looking to pick up a new Nintendo Switch game, Best Buy has a ton of them.

Target Black Friday Sales

Madden NFL 21 – $29.99 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X)

Marvel’s Avengers – $29.99 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

FIFA 21 – $29.99 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X)

Star Wars: Squadrons – $24.99 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Overcooked! 2 – $24.99 (Nintendo Switch)

The Wonderful 101: Remastered – $24.99 (Nintendo Switch)

Final Fantasy 7 Remastered – $24.99 (PlayStation 4)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $24.99 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Mortal Kombat 11 – $14.99 (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King – $14.99 (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

You’ll notice some of the games referenced above list the next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well. If you buy a game now on the current generation of consoles, they should be playable for the most part on the next-gen devices. Many of them are getting free upgrades and optimizations as well, so getting a game before the consoles launch can save you the hassle of having to pay for more premium versions later should they be released.

