Gears of War 5: Gamers React to Female Lead

Knowing how reactions to situations like this in games typically go – the Battlefield V reveal trailer that showed a British woman with facepaint and a prosthetic arm come to mind – it wouldn’t be hard to imagine that people would be up in arms about the female protagonist. While you can certainly find those opinions if you look hard enough, it looks like those takes on the game are already being drowned out online by those who are in favor of the series offering a new way to play with the next Gears game’s main character.

Wait, the main character of GEARS OF WAR 5 is a lady woman? Awesome, gimme. #E3 — Brendan Ban-The-Nazis Agnew (@BLCAgnew) June 10, 2018

Gears of War just made a lady the main character. In 2006 Gears of War had 1 woman in it. By 2011 half your squad were women, and in 2019 it’s a girl’s story. Gears of War came a long way. — Aram Kuredjian 🔥 (@AramKuredjian) June 10, 2018

I would not have expected Gears of War, of all shooter franchises, to be the one to finally move a woman to the center of the story and gameplay, but hey, credit where credit’s due. That’s something the genre vitally needs. #E32018 — Jonathan Lack (@JonathanLack) June 10, 2018

There’s also those who are getting ahead of the curve and beating the naysayers to the punch. In fact, a quick search through Twitter shows that there aren’t nearly as many gamers upset at the prospect of playing as a woman in Gears of War 5. Many more are preemptively striking out against those who would call out The Coalition and Xbox for the reveal trailer while noting that there don’t actually appear to be many people disappointed with the next phase in the series’ plans. People also took a shot at the same gamers who cried out about Battlefield V and said that the inclusion of a female character wasn’t historically accurate.

personally i just feel that a woman in gears of war isn’t historically accurate — 🎄yannyBstyle🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄 (@dannyBstyle) June 10, 2018

I’m sure Gears of War 5 having a woman as the protagonist will go over well and be very respectfully discussed by its fans. — Brian Collins (@BrianWCollins) June 10, 2018

notice how no one is freaking about a woman being the lead in Gears of War, almost like if you don’t just thrust a narrative into where it doesn’t belong and seems out of place it does fine — Ragdoll is best (@Catpyre) June 10, 2018

Twitter: OMG a woman and a minority in the new Gears of War. Incoming triggered gamers!! Gamers: *crickets* pic.twitter.com/Q5gOJQJImV — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) June 10, 2018

Gears of War 5 is scheduled to be released in 2019