‘Gears of War’ Book Might Be Hinting at ‘Gears 5’ Release Date

Ever since its announcement during Microsoft’s E3 presentation this week, we’ve been all kinds of riled up for the latest chapter in the Gears of War saga, Gears 5. However, we were left just short of getting any kind of release date. But that could be changing a lot sooner than we might think.

A new listing has appeared over on Amazon has introduced a new Gears of War: Retrospective book that’s set to release next year. It covers the history of the franchise with various pieces of artwork, something the fans are sure to eat up.

However, our Twitter friend Wario 64 has pointed out a detail with the listing — a very specific date. It appears that the Gears of War: Retrospective book will arrive on April 23, 2019. And that could possibly coincide with the release of Gears 5, giving Microsoft quite the leg up moving into summer 2019 with the Xbox One and Xbox One X. Check out the tweet below with the details.

Gears of War book is releasing in April 23, 2019, if it’s any hint to the release date of Gears 5 //t.co/VwjL5d5jIh — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 5, 2018

Microsoft hasn’t said anything, but the company’s X018 presentation is set to take place this Saturday, November 10. With that, it could be announcing not only the Retrospective book, but also the release date for Gears 5. And that would be huge leading into the holiday season.

Here’s an official description for the book, which is apparently being co-published by Microsoft Studios and the developers behind Gears of War 4 and Gears 5, The Coalition.

“With its acclaimed gameplay, intense characters, and visceral action, the GEARS OF WAR franchise has helped define the modern shooter genre. GEARS OF WAR: RETROSPECTIVE is a visual showcase featuring artwork and imagery spanning the franchise’s history, including character and creature designs, cinematics, concept art, key visuals, 3D renders, and more. Material is drawn from across the GEARS OF WAR franchise and features art from the series’ upcoming entry – GEARS 5.”

The fact that the book has information pertinent to Gears 5 could lend more legitimacy towards the rumor that April 2019 is the month that the new game arrives. But, again, we’ll find out more in a few days…hopefully. You can pre-order the book here.

Gears 5 is set to release for Xbox One, Xbox One X and Windows 10.

