Gen V Gets High Praise from Hideo Kojima

The first three episodes of Gen V hit Prime Video last week and the series is already receiving rave reviews with critics praising how the new shot builds on The Boys, but is also its own, unique entity. And it isn't just critics who are loving The Boys spinoff. Renowned video game creator — and entertainment lover — Hideo Kojima is also praising the new series. Kojima recently took to social media to share his thoughts about Gen V, praising the series for being a "direct school version" of The Boys and declaring it "great".

"I love "THE BOYS," so I watched an episode of its spin-off, "GEN V," Kojima wrote. "s it a superhero school? A super power school Z or a "Euphoria" version of a super power? I was expecting something a little different, but it's a direct school version of "THE BOYS"! They've gone all out! Blood, guts, and youth are all over the place! I was very satisfied. Oh, this is great. Thanks Eric! I will watch the next episode."

I love "THE BOYS," so I watched an episode of its spin-off, "GEN V." Is it a superhero school? A super power school Z or a "Euphoria" version of a super power? I was expecting something a little different, but it's a direct school version of "THE BOYS"! They've gone all out!… pic.twitter.com/T0yFpdfG6c — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 1, 2023

Kojima's review and praise for Gen V is hardly the first time he's enthused about projects on social media. In May, Kojima took to Twitter to share his thoughts on marvel's latest superhero film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He also shared his thoughts about Fast X as well, with Kojima writing that the latter gave him a "boost".

What Is Gen V About?

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

How Does Gen V Connect to The Boys?

While Gen V is a spin-off of The Boys, the series has much the same tone as its parent series and, as Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon Studios said previously, the series has some Easter eggs and connections to The Boys as well.

"The young ensemble [is] fantastic," Sanders revealed. "We have connections to The Boys universe and cast sort of peppered carefully throughout the season. So, there are lots of Easter eggs that I think fans will love. And it's a great combination of social commentary, blood, there's lots of blood, a really cool mystery. And I think people will be surprised as they come into the show, and the show evolves, the implications that Gen V has on The Boys. The two shows have some really interesting connections. So, I'm probably saying more than I should, but I'm really excited. We're thrilled with the results."

What do you think about Kojima's review of Gen V? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.