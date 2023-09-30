Gen V: What Are Jordan Li's Powers?

Gen V, the college-set spinoff for The Boys, is now streaming on Prime Video. The new series, set after the events of The Boys season three but before the upcoming fourth season of The Boys, takes place at Godolkin University and follows supes in training. As a result of this, Gen V features a ton of new characters with a variety of super powers, some you've seen and some you haven't. One character is invisible, another can turn small, but Jordan Lie is perhaps the most unique supe not only in the Gen V cast but in the entire universe of The Boys TV series. Gen V spoilers follow!

Jordan Li's powers in Gen V explained

The character of Jordan Li is already unique from others in the cast because two different actors actually play the role. Both London Thor (previously seen in Shameless and Lady Bird) and Derek Luh (previously seen in Marvel's Runaways and Shining Vale) play the part of Jordan Li, who has the ability to shift between genders at will. That's not all Jordan Li is capable of doing in Gen V though, as each side of his persona, the male and the female, have their own unique super powers too. The male version of Jordan Li is described as being "dense and indestructible" while the female version of Jordan Li is capable of firing energy blasts from their hands while also having super agility.

Both of Jordan Li's power sets are seen in action with Gen V's first episode, when Jordan Li is forced to fight Patrick Schwarzenegger's Golden Boy. Li switches between his personas to stay in the fight, switching to the female Jordan Li to push Golden Boy out of the way, and then back to the male version of Jordan Li when Golden Boy uses his fire powers against him. Episode 3 of Gen V brings a new revelation to Jordan Li as well, as they reveal in a conversation with their parents, they were born a boy and developed their ability to shift powers (and genders) when they were young.

"It's been really easy sharing a character with Derek," Thor previously told EW. "When we first met, it was kind of an immediate click — we both had similar thoughts. We both were open to talking about the character and open to each other's opinions. We built this character from the ground up. Luckily, I don't know how, maybe just the fact that we've been stranded in Toronto [filming] for four months together, we managed to take on each other's personalities sometimes. Our characteristics are pretty similar. It's been great having a partner like that."

How many episodes will Gen V have?

Like the flagship series The Boys, Gen V's first season will consist of eight episodes. The first three episodes of Gen V premiered on Prime Video this week, meaning five are left in the show's first batch. One new episode of Gen V will premiere weekly on Prime Video until season finale in November. As Prime Video subscribers know though, new shows on the streaming platform actually premiere at 8 PM ET the Thursday night before, so Gen V episode 4 will premiere at 8 PM ET on Thursday, October 5.

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg.