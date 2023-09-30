The Boys: Gen V Name-Drops a Controversial Marvel Director

The first three episodes of Gen V are now out into the world, seamlessly blending the unique energy and tone of The Boys into something fresh. The live-action series has offered no shortage of shocking moments thus far, all while lampooning the world of superhero media. In the show's early episodes, this also includes a name-drop to a controversial director known for formerly helming Marvel movies. Spoilers for the first three episodes of Gen V below! Only look if you want to know!

In Episode 2, there is a scene acknowledging the death of Termite (Brett Geddes), who horrifically died in The Boys' Season 3 premiere. While discussing the rumors around his passing, Justine (Maia Jae Bastidas) remarks "I used to go to these parties with Bryan Singer in the Hollywood Hills. It was gross, and I think [Termite] just OD'ed." This acknowledges the real-life Singer, who helmed Fox's X-Men, X2, X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse, and who has since been accused of the sexual assault of a child and other misconduct.

How Does Gen V Connect to The Boys?



As Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon Studios, revealed earlier this year, Gen V not only continues the violent and irreverent energy of The Boys, but does have some fascinating Easter eggs and connections to the flagship series.

"The young ensemble [is] fantastic," Sanders revealed. "We have connections to The Boys universe and cast sort of peppered carefully throughout the season. So there are lots of Easter eggs that I think fans will love. And it's a great combination of social commentary, blood, there's lots of blood, a really cool mystery. And I think people will be surprised as they come into the show, and the show evolves, the implications that Gen V has on The Boys. The two shows have some really interesting connections. So I'm probably saying more than I should, but I'm really excited. We're thrilled with the results."

What Is Gen V About?

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

