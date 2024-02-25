New Leak Claims Genshin Impact Developer's Next Game is Starry Sky Valley

Since taking the world by storm with Genshin Impact, developer Hoyoverse has steadily dropped new games that have continued to bring in great numbers. That includes Honkai: Star Rail and the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero. Obviously, we've yet to see the total impact Z3 will have, but its early tests have been very popular. Fortunately for fans of the developer, it doesn't seem like the team is slowing down anytime soon. Last year, a rumor started to go around that Hoyoverse was working on an Animal Crossing-like game. Today, it was discovered that Hoyoverse has registered a new trademark for a game called Starry Sky Valley, and many fans believe this is the Animal Crossing project.

Hoyoverse Registers Starry Sky Valley in China

[HYG...?]

A new game named <星布谷地> (direct translate: Starry Sky Valley) has been registered at the government by hyv yesterday.

At the same time, a BiliBili account is also registered.

From the name and previous leak we know, it's possibly a game similar to <Animal Crossing> pic.twitter.com/my6CjVri3l — 🍁(Waiting for The Captain) (@hxg_diluc) February 25, 2024

The news comes from Twitter user @hxg_diluc, who is a well-known source in the Genshin Impact community for news about Hoyoverse's many games. They spotted that Hoyoverse registered the Starry Sky Valley trademark with the government yesterday. On top of that, the company registered a new account on BiliBili, a video-sharing site headquartered in Shanghai. That doesn't necessarily mean it's coming soon, but it does suggest that it won't be much longer before see start hearing much more about Starry Sky Valley.

That said, even if Hoyoverse makes the game official soon, it might take a few months or years before it's actually in players' hands. Every game is different, but remember that Zenless Zone Zero was first announced in 2022 and won't be out until later this year. If Starry Sky Valley follows a similar timeline, we won't be playing it anytime soon. However, it is important to note that this could be a completely different type of game from Hoyoverse, so it might need as much time in testing before it's ready.

What is Starry Sky Valley?

This is where things get interesting. We don't know exactly what Starry Sky Valley is yet. However, last year, in-game shots of an Animal Crossing-like game that Hoyoverse is working on. Those leaks haven't been directly addressed by the developers, but we keep seeing new screenshots pop up.

Of course, it'll be interesting to see how Hoyoverse's style works in an Animal Crossing-like game if the rumors turn out to be true. Hoyoverse games are heavily monetized with gacha mechanics, which don't seem like they'd fit in with the Animal Crossing formula, but it's hard to deny that the developers have made it work in every other game. Either way, we're likely not too far away from the developers giving fans their first real look at Starry Sky Valley.