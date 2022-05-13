Genshin Impact Developer Reveals New Game Zenless Zone Zero

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, using the global brand of HoYoverse, has officially revealed its latest video game, Zenless Zone Zero. The reveal itself isn't exactly unexpected as the developer had launched a countdown teaser website and social media accounts for the new video game, but today marks the first real information about the upcoming title. Zenless Zone Zero is a new action role-playing game for PC and iOS, though no release date has been announced as of yet.

According to the announcement, Zenless Zone Zero is an entirely new urban fantasy IP focused on action-oriented gameplay that is set in a post-apocalyptic city. Players take on the role of a "Proxy" with different partners to fight enemies in New Eridu, described as "the last shelter for urban civilization." You can check out the first real trailer for Zenless Zone Zero for yourself embedded below:

Dear citizens, the sub-Hollow disaster that occurred in the district you are traveling to has been contained.



Your application to enter the city has been approved.

Please enjoy your tour!https://t.co/rOgVSs9wLb



Tuning Test Sign-Up>>https://t.co/II9YWIFPte#ZZZ — Zenless Zone Zero (@ZZZ_EN) May 13, 2022

"Contemporary civilization has been destroyed by a supernatural disaster known as the 'Hollows'. They grow exponentially out of thin air, creating disordered dimensions where mysterious monsters dubbed the 'Ethereal' roam," the official announcement's description of the game reads in part. "New Eridu, the last urban civilization that survived the apocalypse, managed to thrive by acquiring the technology to extract valuable resources out of the Hollows."

As noted above, Zenless Zone Zero is a new action RPG for PC and iOS with no definitive release date as of yet. Closed beta signups are now open, though dates for that have not yet been revealed. As for Genshin Impact, Version 2.6, "Zephyr of the Violet Garden," is currently available. The Version 2.7 update, while expected to happen in the near future, does not have a release date. Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title's developer right here.

