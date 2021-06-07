Genshin Impact Reveals New Characters

✖

Ahead of its major Version 1.6 update, "Midsummer Island Adventure," which is set to release in just a couple of days, Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has taken an unusual tact this time around and officially revealed several new upcoming characters. There are three new characters in total, and as you might expect if you've been following along with previous updates, they appear to all come from the Electro Archon-ruled landed of Inazuma. More specifically, miHoYo today revealed the Pyro-attuned pyrotechnician Yoimiya, the Cryo-attuned Kamisato Ayaka, and the Anemo-attuned ninja Sayu.

Historically, miHoYo has left these official reveals for closer to the actual release of the characters. But with every single major update, it seems like leakers and dataminers get their hands on the characters extremely early, revealing them prior to whatever miHoYo's intended timeline was. miHoYo is certainly aware of this fact, and today's reveals absolutely feel targeted at getting the official information out in the world prior to the prominent leakers.

You can check out all of the newly revealed Genshin Impact characters below:

Fireworks are the highlight of the festival, and Yoimiya is Inazuma's best pyrotechnician. Every display she planned turns out fabulously. —Kamisato Ayaka ◆ Yoimiya ‧ Frolicking Flames

◆ Owner of Naganohara Fireworks

◆ Pyro

◆ Carassius Auratus#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/s2Tmi02dIl — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

"Miss Ayaka will personally take care of the most troublesome matters." —An ordinary businessman from Hanamizaka ◆ Kamisato Ayaka ‧ Frostflake Heron

◆ Daughter of the Yashiro Commission's Kamisato Clan

◆ Cryo

◆ Grus Nivis#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/zhxEAGvl5y — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

Are you in a hurry to find Sayu? She is usually hiding in the trees in the afternoons. I have my own ways of finding her, so let me know if you need help. —Kamisato Ayato ◆ Sayu ‧ Mujina Ninja

◆ Shiyuumatsu-Ban's Resident Ninja

◆ Anemo

◆ Nyctereutes Minor#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NW9uTDZlNq — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

As noted above, the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 update, "Midsummer Island Adventure," is set to release on June 9th. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.5 update, "Beneath the Light of Jadeite," is now available and added new quests, systems, and characters. As of right now, the latest character banner includes the new Cryo-attuned character Eula as well as several other previously released characters. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact's latest version? Are you excited about any of the characters revealed today? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!