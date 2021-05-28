Genshin Impact Trailer Shows Off New Character from Update 1.6

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo put out a new trailer this week advertising the game’s next big release coming whenever update 1.6 drops. Included in that update are new activities and outfits for characters to try out, but as always, one of the most anticipated parts of the patch is the next new character. That new character is Kaedehara Kazuha, and thanks to the trailer and some insights from Zhenzhong Yi, the studio technical director at miHoYo, we now know more about Genshin’s newest addition.

Being the first playable character from Inazuma, Kaedehara Kazuha will be added as soon as the Version 1.6 update is available. He’s got sword and uses Anemo Vision and can be seen a few minutes into the trailer below which was shared by miHoYo this week.

Set sail for adventure in Genshin Impact’s 1.6 update ⛵ Pilot the Waverider boat to destroy enemy towers and encampments. More details on the June 9 update: https://t.co/ZQ7BQ2Ce5n pic.twitter.com/OeFYnrwNwh — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 28, 2021

In a PlayStation Blog post addressing the release of the character and other parts of the Version 1.6 update, Yi shared more information about the character’s Elemental Skill and his fighting techniques players might employ while using him.

“Kazuha’s Elemental Skill Chihayaburu will release a rushing wind current that pulls objects and opponents towards his current position before launching nearby opponents, dealing Anemo damage and lifting Kazuha into the air,” Yi said. “When Kazuha is in mid-air from the effects of Chihayaburu, he can unleash a special Plunging Attack, ‘Midare Ranzan,’ dealing Anemo damage and creating a miniature wind tunnel that sucks in surrounding objects and opponents.”

He also comes with an Elemental Burst ability that deals AOE Anemo damage. When his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst moves come into contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro effects, they’ll deal more damage to targets.

In addition to his own combat abilities, Kazuha’s a team player and is able to buff his party members, too.

“Kazuha also provides additional buffs to the team, making him a great choice for your party and team,” Yi continued. “Upon triggering a Swirl reaction, Kazuha can grant his teammates an elemental damage bonus for their corresponding element. One of his other Passive Talents can decrease sprinting stamina consumption for your own party members.”

Kazuha will be added to Genshin Impact whenever the Version 1.6 update is released. An exact release date for the new update has not yet been announced.