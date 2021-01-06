Genshin Impact Shares New Mini Seelie Event Details

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has revealed a bunch of details about a new "Lost Riches" event set to be added to the popular free-to-play video game this week. Essentially, the event tasks players with taking a "Treasure-Seeking Seelie" out to find Iron Coins that can then be exchanged for rewards. While this is pretty typical for Genshin Impact events thus far, the rewards themselves are not.

With enough Iron Coins, players can trade them in for one of three commemorative event gadgets, Mini Seelie: Dayflower, Mini Seelie: Rose, or Mini Seelie: Curcuma. The gadgets can only be traded for once the various treasure areas that are part of the event are completed, and as indicated, players can grab only one. Once one of the three is chosen, the other two will be marked as unavailable.

In order to even access this event, players will need to reach at least Adventure Rank 20, which is doable if not completely easy. They will also need to have completed the Prologue: Act I "The Outlander Who Caught the Wind" quest. It is scheduled to kick off Friday, January 8th, and run for 10 days until January 18th.

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The Version 1.2 update "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" recently released and added an entirely new area, characters, events, and more. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

