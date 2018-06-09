Ghost Giant Announced For PlayStation VR By The Developers of Fe

Today, Zoink Games — the developer behind the recently released Fe and the upcoming Flipping Death — announced Ghost Giant, a new adorable looking adventure for PlayStation VR.

The announcement came during PlayStation’s Pre-E3 show, and comes bearing one of the cutest and best trailers I think I’ve ever seen, at least for a virtual-reality game.

While PlayStation VR players have been clamoring for new meaty experiences in virtual-reality, the system has featured numerous smaller delights, which is exactly what Ghost Giant looks like.

With aesthetics reminiscent of games like Moss, Night in the Woods, and Teraway, as well as a Studio Ghibli film, an interesting gameplay premise, voice acting up to industry standards, and writing from renowned writer Sara Bergmark Elfgren, Ghost Giant is perhaps the most promising looking PlayStation VR game shown off in awhile.

A PlayStation VR exclusive, Ghost Giant is currently without a release date, but it does have a batch of fresh-out-the-oven screenshots, which you can view here.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of the its Creative and Art Director Olov Redman (via the PlayStation Blog):

In Ghost Giant, you meet young Louis. He lives in an out-of-the-way part of town, where he tends to the family sunflower farm together with his mother. Life isn’t always that easy though, and Louis is incredibly lonely. That is, until you enter his life.

As the player you take on the role of the Ghost Giant. And a giant you are indeed! Use your see-through hands to lift furniture, vehicles and trees. You can even rotate and open entire buildings to reveal the stories going on inside. The picturesque town of Sancourt becomes your own little dollhouse sandbox.

Being a giant is a big advantage when building your friendship with Louis. Along your journey, you help him with all manner of challenges that, at first glance, seem impossible to pull off. While they often involve heavy lifting, your most important role is less physical. It’s that of being a supporting friend for a child in need of some guidance.