Ghost of Tsushima: How to Get the Grappling Hook

Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima is finally available for PlayStation 4 as of this weekend, and if you are like us, you have probably been trying to figure out how exactly to best kit the protagonist, Jin Sakai, out as he travels the land and liberates villages and so on. There are a multitude of different options available to Jin, and while there is really no wrong way to build him out, there is one very special item that is a must: the grappling hook. Or, more specifically, the iron hook, as the game calls it. Thankfully, it isn't difficult to find.

How do I get it?

The truly nice thing about the game's grappling hook is that it is actually along the critical path. So long as you follow the golden-tinged quests on the map toward progressing Act 1, you will eventually find yourself at Komatsu Forge with Yuna's brother having made the hook. This is literally at the end of the first act prior to scaling the castle to free your uncle, however, so there is plenty of time from the start of the game until then that you will have to do without.

But, again, you literally can't miss it, and the moment you get it, there is a tutorial on how to use it. The grappling hook is the one major traversal tool that you receive in the game, however, so don't expect similar tools to crop up with regularity later. There are, however, several different uses for it across different aspects of the game.

Where do I use it?

The uses for the grappling hook will largely become obvious once completing the tutorial. Most often, there will be an obvious tether of some kind with a knot of red-and-white ropes that is out of which, and jumping and hitting R2 will allow Jin to throw the hook to this. Once hooked, depending on the angle, he can either climb up or use it to swing to another landing. The most common place to find these is when scaling shrines.

In addition to those, there are often places to use the grappling hook inside outposts and villages that have been overrun. These aren't as extensive, and you can't just use the hook anywhere (again, these are clearly marked) but it makes for a handy tool to set of large groups of assassinations much easier than simply walking around and climbing buildings with your hands and feet.

Ghost of Tsushima is now available for PlayStation 4.

