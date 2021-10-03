Ghost of Tsushima Makes Appearance on Jeopardy

The popular PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 game Ghost of Tsushima from developer Sucker Punch Productions made a recent appearance on the beloved game show Jeopardy! this past week. Although the question that was given to players didn’t require them to actually know what Ghost of Tsushima was, it stood as yet another example of a PlayStation game showing up on the long-running quiz show.

As seen in the clip below (which was actually shared by developer Sucker Punch Productions), the contestants on Jeopardy! didn’t actually even need to know what Ghost of Tsushima was in order to get the question correct. Instead, the clue happened to be of the video variety where players were shown a few brief snippets of footage from the game. The actual question (or technically, the answer) that was given to players only required that they know what type of warrior players take control of in Ghost of Tsushima. Thomas, who was one of the contestants on the show, ended up buzzing in with the right answer, which simply was “samurai”.

https://twitter.com/SuckerPunchProd/status/1444127549299167233

As mentioned, this is yet another PlayStation title that has appeared on Jeopardy! within the past year. Part of the reason why PlayStation games end up popping up on the show so frequently is thanks to Sony. Not only does the massive corporation house the PlayStation brand, but Sony Pictures Television also happens to be the production company behind the game show. As such, Sony seemingly ends up incorporating PlayStation products into the show every now and then as a form of synergy within the company.

With this in mind, there’s a very good chance that we’ll end up seeing more PlayStation representation on Jeopardy! before long. Whether or not the question will end up being as easy as the one that was given here for Ghost of Tsushima, though, remains to be seen.

What did you think about this appearance by Ghost of Tsushima on Jeopardy!? And did you happen to see this live as it aired? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.