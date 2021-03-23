Is PS5 Adding PS3, PS2, and PS1 Backward Compatibility? New Sony Patent Has PlayStation Fans Speculating

✖

Wait, Is Sony getting ready to surprise PlayStation players by expanding PS5 backward compatibility support to include PS3, PS2, and PS1 games? Well, a new Sony patent has ignited this exact speculation. On March 18, a new patent from Sony was published titled "Method and Apparatus for Awarding Trophies." On the surface level, this patent isn't very interesting, but it's about awarding trophies for emulated games, and the only games Sony would be emulating in 2021 would be legacy games, like those on PS3, PS2, and PS1.

Of course, the patent makes no mention of the PS5, backward compatibility support, the aforementioned legacy consoles, or anything too juicy, but it does mention emulation quite a bit. Beyond this, it's brimming with technical jargon.

"A computer-implemented method assigns one or more trophies to a user. A game is emulated in response to a request from a client device," reads an abstract of the patent. "A trophy trigger is detected during emulation of the game by comparing a memory value of the emulated game to a predetermined value and assigning the one or more trophies to the user based on the detected trophy trigger."

More or less, this all the patent divulges of consequence, and for now, there's no way to know if the speculation above is off-base or not. What we do know is that companies like Sony file patents all of the time, many of which never graduate from concept to product.

