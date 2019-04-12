New ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Job Listing Has Fans Worried About The PS4 Exclusive

Is Ghost of Tsushima a PlayStation 4 game? Well, a new job listing has some fans worried that the upcoming Sucker Punch’ open-world action-adventure game set in Feudal Japan won’t be releasing for awhile, and as a result, will miss the PS4 in favor of a PS5 release. More specifically, two weeks ago, Sucker Punch Productions posted a new job listing for a Narrative Designer that potentially suggests that a bulk of the game’s writing isn’t complete, and if the writing still isn’t finished, then the game isn’t close to releasing. However, the same listing makes mention of “tight deadlines,” which suggests the game is still on schedule, but just needed some extra writers on board. The question is: what’s on schedule for the samurai game?

“Sucker Punch is looking for a Narrative Writer to help create engaging narrative content for our upcoming project, Ghost of Tsushima,” reads the job listing. “Daily tasks will include story development, game dialogue, and general narrative contribution. The ideal candidate will have previous success as a game writer, outstanding dialogue skills, an excellent understanding of story and game structure, experience in a writers’ room setting, and a passion to tell great stories in an open-world game.”

The listing also outlines the following responsibilities:

Write high quality dialogue under tight deadlines for a diverse cast of characters who live in the world of 13th century Japan.

Work closely with content designers to write missions for an open-world game.

Contribute to other creative areas of the narrative including secondary game content, dialogue barks, and writing content for marketing materials.

A lot of the language here suggests there’s still a lot of writing left to be done for the game, which in turn suggests there’s a lot of development left. Of course, this is just conjecture. However, Sony has never even hinted when the game will release, but given that all reports point at a 2020 release for the PS5, you’d assume Ghost of Tsushima will be out before then or at least around then as a cross-gen release. Who knows, at this point, all we unfortunately can do is speculate.

