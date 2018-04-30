Ghost Recon Wildlands, Assassin’s Creed Origins On Sale At Best Buy For a Limited Time

As if the company’s previously revealed Destiny 2 sale wasn’t enough of a bargain for game shoppers, Best Buy has also slashed the prices of two hit Ubisoft games for a limited time, as part of its latest flash sale.

For the next few hours or so, you can snag both Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and Assassin’s Creed Origins for a great bargain — even more so if you manage to have the Best Buy Gamers Club membership, as that nets you an additional 20 percent off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up is Ghost Recon Wildlands, which you can get at this link for just $19.99 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. This is just for the standard edition of the game, as the deluxe edition appears to still be going for $69.99. So we advise picking up the regular edition, and then picking and choosing which content you want to buy on top of that. If you have the Gamers Club, you can get it for just $16. And, yes, it’s applicable for both shipped orders and in-store pick-up, in case you don’t feel like waiting.

Want to take the Assassin’s Creed Origins route? You can do that too, as it’s currently on sale for $29.99 on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Again, this is just for the standard edition of the game, as the Deluxe and other editions appear to be selling for a normal price. But this is a great way to get your foot in the door of one of last year’s biggest hits, and you can easily pick up a Season Pass after and save yourself a few bucks in the process. If you’ve got the Gamers Club, you can get this even cheaper, for just $24. And, again, it’s available for both delivery and pick-up, so you’ve got choices if you want to get it sooner.

It’s likely these sales will come to an end a bit later this evening, so you’ve still got time to clean house and add some great adventures to your library. Can’t go wrong with games on sale, right?

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and Assassin’s Creed Origins are both available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Disclaimer: Clicking on the links above may earn WWG a small commission from the site. We certainly appreciate your support!)